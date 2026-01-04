Stolen over two years ago, Karachi man's motorcycle resurfaces via e-challan

Traffic police officials issue a challan for violating the traffic rules in Karachi on April 15, 2025. — PPI

A Karachi resident received an e-challan for his motorcycle, which was stolen two years ago and reported to the police through a first information report (FIR).

The affected citizen said the motorcycle was stolen on December 7, 2023, from the Liaquatabad area, and an FIR was registered soon after.

He added that the stolen motorcycle was never recovered despite completing all legal formalities.

According to the citizen, he received an e-challan of Rs5,000 on December 28, 2025, which cited a helmet violation near the National Stadium Flyover.

The owner has appealed to the police authorities to take steps for the recovery of the stolen motorcycle.

A similar incident occurred in November last year when a five-star hotel received an e-challan of Rs10,000 for a vehicle that was stolen 28 years ago.

According to the hotel management, the car was stolen from the parking area near Sharea Faisal in May 1997, and a case was registered at the Saddar Police Station at the time.

It added that despite the vehicle never being recovered, an e-challan was recently received for a seatbelt violation recorded at the Hub Toll Plaza.

Last month, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Police Pir Muhammad Shah said the use of fake or tampered vehicle number plates has increased since the introduction of the e-challan system.

Speaking on Geo News programme "Geo Pakistan," DIG Shah said that many motorists have started using counterfeit or concealed number plates to avoid traffic fines.