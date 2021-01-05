Can't connect right now! retry
Number of spectators at Sydney Cricket Ground slashed to 25 per cent

General view of the Sydney Cricket Ground. — AFP/File
  • Sydney Cricket Ground has slashed its capacity by 25 %
  • Earlier, the stadium could accommodate 38,000 people, but now only 9,500 people will be allowed
  • Authorities took the decision in line with coronavirus safety protocols

SYDNEY: In the wake of the new surge in coronavirus cases, it has been decided to limit the number of spectators at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) where the pink Test is scheduled to be played between Australia and India this week.

The total capacity has been slashed, after which now only 25 per cent of people can watch the match at the SCG.

According to Cricket Australia (CA), despite having a capacity of 38,000, only 9,500 spectators will be allowed to enter the stadium at a time in line with the country's coronavirus safety protocols.

The CA said that the decision was made in consultation with the New South Wales (NSW) administration.

Cricket Australia added that the tickets already purchased would be refunded and tickets would be resold. Meanwhile, the present ticket holders would be given a choice to resell them.

It may be recalled that the Pink Test will begin from January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

