Maryam Nawaz warns of 'other decisions' if PTI govt doesn't voluntarily go home by Jan 31

  • Maryam Nawaz says a long march would definitely be held
  • States that date for long march to be announced depending on people's convenience, weather
  • People at PDM rally in Bahawalpur "broke the record" yesterday, "surprised me"

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday warned of "other decisions" if the PTI regime did not agree to leave "with dignity" by January 31 — the deadline set by the Opposition-led anti-government coalition under the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) banner.

A long march will definitely be held, Maryam Nawaz said, adding that its date will be announced depending on the people's convenience and weather.

She said the PDM definitely had a plan for the long march, which "will be held for sure".

The PML-N leader said that Opposition lawmakers will resign from assemblies as well, adding that if the PTI government did not agree to leave with dignity by January 31, then the masses will make "other decisions".

Speaking of the PDM rally in Bahawalpur a day prior, she said people broke the record yesterday in terms of attendance at the event. They "surprised me", she wrote on Twitter.

"Those here [in Bahawalpur] were saying such a large number of people had never come out here before yesterday. That is why I said yesterday 'Punjab has woken up'," she said.

With regard to the "reprehensible" Machh massacre, Maryam Nawaz said the incident of "sectarian terrorism speaks volumes about the heartlessness, indifference, and incompetence of the federal and provincial governments".

"Neither do they [the federal and provincial governments] know how to work nor how to reassure those who are grieving. Such a government has no right to impose itself on the people.

"The whole nation sympathises with its oppressed brothers," she added.

