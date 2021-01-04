Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 04 2021
The song almost wrote itself: BTS' Suga on 'Telepathy'

Monday Jan 04, 2021

BTS rapper Suga revealed that the song Telepathy from the group’s latest album BE took only half an hour to pen down.

Speaking with WeVerse Magazine, he revealed that he was looking following the "trend" of mixing varying music styles together.  

"I tried a melody for the first time this year (2020) and as I started knowing the fun of music, it opened a lot of new doors for me. So it was kind of easy working on it," he said.

According to the rapper, the inspiration for the song came instantaneously. 

"I just played a beat and wrote from the beginning until the end. Done. I wrote it in just 30 minutes. The song almost wrote itself. 

"The trends of pop and hip-hop these days cross boundaries between vocals and rap. I like this trend."


