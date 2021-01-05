Can't connect right now! retry
Uniformed education: Punjab to adopt Single National Curriculum from next academic session

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

A Reuters representational image. 
  • Punjab to adopt SNC from forthcoming academic session
  • Provinces allowed to develop textbooks within standardised framework
  • SNC and model textbooks to be adopted in Grade pre-1 to 5

LAHORE: The Single National Curriculum and model textbooks would be adopted across Punjab for grade pre-1 to 5 in the academic session beginning August 2021, according to a notification issued on January 1 by the provincial curriculum and textbook board. 

The Single National Curriculum and Model Textbooks have been developed by the federal government to be adopted by the education sector - public, private and religious seminaries - from the forthcoming academic session.

The provincial governments are allowed to develop their own textbooks within the framework given under the standardised curriculum. 

It may be noted here that after the 18th Constitutional Amendment, education became a provincial matter. 


