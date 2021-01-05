Johnny Depp’s ‘evil banishing’ post draws eerie: 'Despise evil and ungodliness'

Johnny Depp recently shared an eerie looking post on social media that left his fans perplexed.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star picked New Year’s Eve to highlight the eerie note. It was also in reference to William Saroyan's 1939 play The Time of Your Life.



For those unversed, the play revolved around the premise of evil and its destruction under the veil of having ‘no regrets.’



The page’s excerpt read, "Despise evil and ungodliness, but not men of ungodliness and evil. These, understand. Have no shame in being kindly and gentle, but if the time comes in your life to kill, kill and have no regret.”

“Preface to ’The Time of Your Life’ (1939) by William Saroyan. A New Year’s wish to all. Though the world is in mourning for better days, I hope all of you are able to find a moment tonight to smile and more importantly, to laugh and make others laugh, as much as possible.”

“I know this may be difficult in the midst of these trying times, but I wish nothing but happiness and health to all. May you be surrounded in perfection. With all my love and respect, JD.”



