Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp’s ‘evil banishing’ post draws eerie: 'Despise evil and ungodliness'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

Johnny Depp’s ‘evil banishing’ post draws eerie: 'Despise evil and ungodliness'

Johnny Depp recently shared an eerie looking post on social media that left his fans perplexed.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star picked New Year’s Eve to highlight the eerie note. It was also in reference to William Saroyan's 1939 play The Time of Your Life.

For those unversed, the play revolved around the premise of evil and its destruction under the veil of having ‘no regrets.’

The page’s excerpt read, "Despise evil and ungodliness, but not men of ungodliness and evil. These, understand. Have no shame in being kindly and gentle, but if the time comes in your life to kill, kill and have no regret.”

“Preface to ’The Time of Your Life’ (1939) by William Saroyan. A New Year’s wish to all. Though the world is in mourning for better days, I hope all of you are able to find a moment tonight to smile and more importantly, to laugh and make others laugh, as much as possible.”

“I know this may be difficult in the midst of these trying times, but I wish nothing but happiness and health to all. May you be surrounded in perfection. With all my love and respect, JD.”


More From Entertainment:

Maya Ali touches fans' hearts with adorable birthday post for her 'soul sister'

Maya Ali touches fans' hearts with adorable birthday post for her 'soul sister'
Ayeza Khan puts beauty on display in latest snap

Ayeza Khan puts beauty on display in latest snap

Lewis Capaldi announces plans to curate album fit for critics

Lewis Capaldi announces plans to curate album fit for critics
BTS’s Suga opens up about the origin behind his affinity to the guitar

BTS’s Suga opens up about the origin behind his affinity to the guitar
Sir Elton John gears up for his Netflix documentary

Sir Elton John gears up for his Netflix documentary
Miley Cyrus sheds light on her relationship rules in the covid-19 era

Miley Cyrus sheds light on her relationship rules in the covid-19 era
Princess Diana's wedding dress designer reveals 'horrific' wardrobe mishap

Princess Diana's wedding dress designer reveals 'horrific' wardrobe mishap
Prince William was right to have qualms about Meghan Markle: Robert Lacey

Prince William was right to have qualms about Meghan Markle: Robert Lacey

Eminem speaks about siding with Chris Brown after he assaulted Rihanna

Eminem speaks about siding with Chris Brown after he assaulted Rihanna
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde kept romance under wraps thanks to James Corden

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde kept romance under wraps thanks to James Corden

Prince William’s ascension to throne could finally settle rift with Prince Harry

Prince William’s ascension to throne could finally settle rift with Prince Harry
Twitter rallies for Kumail Nanjiani as body-shaming bullies give him flak

Twitter rallies for Kumail Nanjiani as body-shaming bullies give him flak

Latest

view all