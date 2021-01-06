Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle uses new name in Archewell audio for Spotify

/Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, present Archewell Audio'

Meghan Markle has done away with her last name Markle in the Archewell audio for Spotify. 

According to experts, the Duchess of Sussex did this to take up Prince Harry's Windsor surname officially.

The podcast's about section reads, "Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, present Archewell Audio, only on Spotify. Follow for updates."

Ahead of the duo's wedding in 2018, royal expert Marlene Koenig predicted, "Once married, Meghan will sign as Meghan, no last name. Just as Harry signs as Harry. Royals use only a first name."

Ms Koenig said that if Harry were to use a last name to sign the marriage registrar, it would likely be this.

She told Town and Country, "This was used by Anne, Andrew, and Edward when they married. Charles had no surname on his registrar.

"We do not know what William used because unlike every other royal, he chose not to make it public," she added.

