Indian govt announces free exam on 'cow science'

The Indian government's exam on 'cow science' will be free of cost

Test aims to raise awareness about indigenous cows among citizens

Successful candidates will be given prizes and certificates afterwards

The Bharatya Janata Party (BJP) government in India has announced a national-level voluntary online exam on "gau vigyan" [cow science].

The free "Kamdhenu Gau-Vigyan Prachar-Prasar Examination" is an initiative by the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA), a government body set up for cow welfare in February 2019. It comes under the Indian Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

According to Indian media reports, the exam aims to generate interest about the "indigenous cow and its benefits".



"For raising mass awareness about the indigenous cows among young students and every other citizen, the RKA decided to conduct a national exam on cow science," said RKA chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria.

Read more: India's Karnataka Assembly approves controversial bill on slaughter of cows

The government body has prepared course material on cow science that aims to promote curiosity amongst Indians about cows and motivate them to explore potential and business opportunities a cow can offer, he added.

This year, the annual test has been scheduled for February 25. It will be conducted in four categories: (1) primary level up to grade 8, (2) secondary level from grade 9 to 12, (3) college level and (4) general public.

The syllabus for the exam and other reading material is available on the RKA website. The exam would be objective and questions would be "set in such a way that during the online exam there will be no scope for any maneuvering".

Also read: Indian man battered with hammer over suspicion of smuggling cow meat

"Results will be immediately declared on the website of RKA. Certificates will be given to all. Successful meritorious candidates will be given prizes and certificates afterwards. Appreciation letters will be issued to all those who help in organising this exam,” said the ministry.

“Blogs, videos and other selected reading material will be uploaded on official website. Scientists, entrepreneurs, Gau Sevaks, farmers, youth and women as well as senior citizens will actively work to make this mega event a grand success,” said the ministry.