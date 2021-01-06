'Gesture of class': Pakistani cricketers show Kane Williamson respect after dismissing him





Shaheen Afridi shakes Kane Williamson's hand as he walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed. Photo: ICC video screengrab

Pakistani players shake Kane Williamson's hand after he gets dismissed for 238 runs

New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs

Williamson is the No.1 Test batsman in the world at the moment with 890 points



Cricket is a gentleman's game and it's heartwarming to see players show respect time and again for each other both on and off the field.

Kane Williamson was the pick of the batsmen for New Zealand during the second Test match at Christchurch, scoring a near-flawless 238-run innings before he was dismissed.

As the Kiwi skipper walked back to the pavilion, Pakistani fielders stopped him in his tracks to shake his hand as a mark of respect for his stellar knock.

"Two hundred and thirty-eight," said the commentator, as Shaheen Afridi, Rizwan, Mohammad Abbas and Fawad Alam shook hands with Williamson. "An innings of excellence and class."

New Zealand went on to thrash Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs to go 2-0 up in the Test series. Pakistan got bowled out for a hapless 186 runs in the second innings, totally outclassed by Kyle Jamieson and Trent Boult's pace attack.

The 30-year-old Williamson is counted among the best batsmen around the world in all three formats of the game. He has played 83 Test matches and scored 7,115 runs at an impressive average of 54.31 runs per match.

The New Zealand skipper has hit 24 centuries so far and scored 32 half-centuries.