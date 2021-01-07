Zara Holland avoids jail after breaching quarantine rules

Love Island star Zara Holland opened up on breaking Covid-19 laws, saying she made a 'foolish error' when she tried to flee Barbados with her boyfriend.

The 25-year-old star was detained while trying to leave the country with her boyfriend Elliot Love, who had tested positive for coronavirus.

The star has been handed a £4,417 fine. Zara was relaxed after being told by her layer that she wouldn't be going to jail.

Zara pleaded guilty to leaving the hotel on December 29 while she was under quarantine at the District 'D' Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Her lawyer called her "lapse" a "foolish error," telling the court she had two negative tests and became extremely nervous about her and Love's status in Barbados, which is why she decided to try and leave the island.

Elliot Love tested positive for Covid when the pair bought return flights to the UK. Zara, according to her layer, was involved in a lot of charity work in the UK.