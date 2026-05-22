Why is Lizzo's Instagram username 'LizzoBeEating'?

Lizzo opens up about social media username 'LizzoBeEating'

Lizzo has finally cleared up one of the more enduring mysteries of her social media presence, and the explanation is far more relatable than anyone expected.

The singer and rapper, 38, took to X on Thursday, 21 May, to respond to a fan who had just made a rather entertaining discovery.

"just found out lizzo's instagram name is lizzo be eating and not lizzo beating," the user posted, alongside a screenshot of her Instagram page.

Lizzo, real name Melissa Jefferson, quote-tweeted the post and set the record straight with a story that will resonate with anyone who has ever hustled creatively on a tight budget.

"Fun Fact: I started my ig as a food blog when I was broke so I could eat for free but then my music blew up," she wrote.

So there it is.

LizzoBeEating was never a cryptic message or a bold statement, it was a practical solution to the age-old problem of not having enough money for dinner.

The food blog became redundant once the music career took off, but the username stuck.

The revelation comes at a busy moment for Lizzo, who announced her new album B*TCH on her 38th birthday in April, with a release date of Friday, 5 June.

Speaking about the title, she was characteristically direct.

"Reclaiming the word B*tch is power," she said in a statement. "It's taking a label once used to diminish women and turning it into a declaration of confidence, and unapologetic self-love."

She added: "It was only fitting to name my album B*tch because it has become my favorite word when using it on my own terms, and because I am 100% that b*tch!"

The album cover leans into the theme, featuring an image of a hand holding up her body in place of a middle finger.

From broke food blogger to Grammy winner with a new album dropping. Not a bad arc at all.