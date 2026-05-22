'Emily in Paris' to end with season 6: Lilly Collins reacts

'Emily in Paris' season 6 will premiere on December 17

Au revoir, Emily Cooper.

After years of love triangles, fashion moments and chaotic career pivots across Europe, Emily in Paris is officially heading toward its final chapter. Netflix confirmed on May 21 that the upcoming sixth season, set to premiere on December 17, of the hit series will also be its last.

The announcement came as production kicked off in Greece, with creator Darren Star reflecting on the show’s run in a heartfelt statement.

“Making Emily in Paris with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime," Star shared. "As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount and, most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us."

"We can’t wait to share this last chapter with you. Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, inspiring your dreams of travel and your love of Paris. We will always have Emily in Paris!”

Series star Lily Collins also addressed fans in a video shared online alongside behind-the-scenes footage from set.

"Hey, it's Lily, I just wanted to share something with you all," Collins said. "After six unforgettable years of playing Emily Cooper, I'm here to share that this upcoming sixth season will be our final."

She continued, "Season 6 will bring you everything you love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily's adventure of a lifetime."

The Netflix hit first premiered in 2020 and quickly became one of the platform’s biggest comfort-watch sensations. Season 6 will reportedly film in Greece and Monaco as Emily’s European adventure comes to a close.