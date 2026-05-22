Jon Bon Jovi shares first rehearsal video ahead of Forever Tour launch

Jon Bon Jovi is leveling up the excitement among fans ahead of Bon Jovi’s highly anticipated 2026 comeback tour.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, May 20, the lead vocalist dropped a rehearsal video as the iconic band gears up for its epic return with the Forever Tour.

Set to the group’s We Made It Look So Easy, the video begins with the band’ frontman flashing a bright smile before cutting to various moments of other members rehearsing on stage.

The clip also features fellow performers playing guitars, piano and other instruments as preparations for the upcoming tour continues

Captioning the post, the rock legend simply wrote, “Back to work,” as the new video marked the first look at band rehearsals after the hiatus.

Notably, Forever Tour is set to kick off in July with a historic nine-night residency at Madison Square Garden in New York.

It will mark the rock band’s return to touring after a four-year hiatus.

The announcement comes following lead singer Jon Bon Jovi’s recovery from vocal cord surgery in 2022, representing one of rock music’s most anticipated comebacks of the decade.

For the unversed, Jon Bon Jovi underwent career-threatening vocal cord surgery in 2022 to address atrophy affecting one vocal cord, a condition that threatened to permanently damage his signature voice.