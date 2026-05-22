Dua Lipa's ‘Live From Mexico' concert film is out now

Dua Lipa has given fans one final gift from her Radical Optimism era, a concert film and live album capturing the closing nights of one of her biggest tours to date.

Live From Mexico is out now on YouTube, with the accompanying live album dropping on streaming platforms on 22 May.

Physical copies are available to pre-order, with shipping beginning on 5 June.

The film was recorded across three sold-out nights at Mexico City's Estadio GNP Seguros, where Lipa brought her 92-date world tour to a close in December 2025.

The release runs through some of her biggest moments, including Houdini, Levitating and Don't Start Now, and captures the atmosphere that made the Radical Optimism tour one of the landmark pop runs of recent years.

Over the course of the trek, Lipa performed across five continents and sold over 1.75 million tickets.

The Mexico City shows also featured a special duet with Maná frontman Fher Olvera on the band's 1992 classic Oye Mi Amor, a moment that resonated deeply with the local crowd.

In the film's trailer, Lipa addresses the audience with visible emotion.

"This tour has been the most beautiful and fulfilling experience of my career so far," she says. "You've built something bigger than a show. You've built a family and I feel that every single night."

She was equally heartfelt in the Instagram post accompanying the release.

"2 of the most special years wrapped up into 2 hours.. the end of an era," she wrote.

"I hope watching and listening to this shows the euphoria, the love, the blood sweat and tears and most importantly the radical optimism (!!) that we all shared on this tour, we will have it forever now so thank you!!!!!"

For fans who were there, it's a chance to relive it. For those who weren't, it's the next best thing.

Watch Dua Lipa’s Live From Mexico concert film here:



