Demi Moore turns heads with glam new hairstyle at Cannes 2026

Demi Moore just did the impossible: she made Cannes stop scrolling for a haircut.

The 63-year-old actress arrived at the premiere of La Bola Negra during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival looking every bit like Hollywood royalty – but it was not just the sapphire-blue gown turning heads. It was the hair.

Gone were Moore’s famously waist-length brunette waves. In their place? A glamorous shoulder-skimming lob styled in soft, bouncy curls that screamed old-school movie star with a modern twist.

And honestly? The internet may need a minute.

Moore paired the fresh chop with a custom Self-Portrait gown featuring an oversized bow and dramatic train, proving once again that no one does effortless luxury quite like her.

Black sling-back heels and a bold statement necklace sealed the deal.

This is not the first time Moore has flirted with shorter hair lately. Back in February at Milan Fashion Week, she shocked fans by unveiling a sleek wet-look bob during Gucci’s FW26 show.

Celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos even gave the style a nickname: the “Demi-tris BoB.”

“I wanted to give Demi a very bold and fashion forward look for [Gucci creative director] Demna’s show," Giannetos said. "It is inspired by the silhouettes of the new collection.”

He added: “It’s a big change for Demi – we’ve never seen her like this before! She looks very cool, effortless and modern. And it highlights her personality.”

Between the Cannes glam, the fashion risks, and upcoming projects like I Love Boosters and Landman, Moore’s comeback era is looking sharper than ever – literally.