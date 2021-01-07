Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hoping for 2021 to be a ‘time of healing’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are beginning the new year on a positive note following a year full of challenges.



As per the latest intel on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the couple is hoping for the new year to bring ample healing for their family after tragedy struck the family of three last year following Meghan’s miscarriage.

A source close to the former working royals told People magazine that they are "hoping 2021 can be a time of healing not just for the world, but for their family.”

The insider also thinks that Prince Harry’s infamous feud with his brother Prince William will also witness amends this year.

"Family disagreements tend to lose heat with distance and time,” said the source.

The two brothers are expected to reunite for their grandfather, Prince Philip’s 100th birthday this year, as well as the much-awaited unveiling of their mother Princess Diana’s statue in Kensington Palace on her coming 60th birthday in July.