Thursday Jan 07 2021
PCB giving serious thought to replacing Misbah as head coach: report

Thursday Jan 07, 2021

Pakistan cricket team head coach addressing a press conference. Photo: Reuters/File
  • Important meeting of Cricket Committee will consider all options
  • Gary Kirsten and Andy Flower among top contenders for the post of head coach, say sources
  • The source in PCB disclosed that the chances of reshuffling in the team management especially the head coach look strong

The Pakistan cricket team and its management have come under fire after the poor performance of the squad against New Zealand. However, reports have emerged that Misbah ul Haq’s future as the national team’s head coach looks uncertain as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) think-tank has started looking for options to fix the team's shortcomings.

It was the third consecutive loss that the Green Shirts faced during the past 14 months. 

According to a news report published in The News, the PCB has decided to give Misbah’s future association with the national side a serious thought by convening the Cricket Committee’s meeting within the next 10 days to consider all options.

“The Cricket Committee headed by Salim Yousaf will consider the team’s poor performance in New Zealand. As the committee’s recommendations hold importance, it will suggest what should be done for the better performance of the team in the future."

"Meanwhile, the recommendations would be placed before the PCB chairman for final approval. The coaches’ performance would also be considered,” a source within the PCB revealed.

However, there are many ifs and buts on the hiring of the new coach, especially a foreigner, ahead of the green shirts' series against South Africa which will be played after two weeks.

The source disclosed that the chances of reshuffling in the team management, especially the head coach, look strong. 

"But when it comes to hiring a foreign coach you need to follow the PEPRA Rules as these require a one-month process that includes advertisement and other formalities. But we have to wait for the recommendations of the Cricket Committee and then the PCB chairman’s decision,” the source added.

Misbah might appear before the committee 

Misbah has received flak for the past couple of days over what some people call his lack of coaching knowledge and inability to bring out the best from the players.

The former captain may be asked to appear before the committee along with some senior players, reads the report.

“Some officials including the head coach and senior players may be asked to appear before the committee to give their point of view as to what went wrong during the series,” the report underscored.

Gary Kirsten and Andy Flower have already been tipped as strong candidates for the post of head coach. Most likely, the already fed-up cricket board may go for a foreign coach if it decides to replace Misbahul Haq.

“As the national team has a hectic international schedule ahead so there is a need to make necessary adjustments in the best interest of the team,” said the source in PCB.

