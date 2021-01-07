Can't connect right now! retry
Lahore forgers steal millions from online bank account of DIG's wife

Web Desk

Thursday Jan 07, 2021

  • Three counterfeiters, including a woman, withdrew Rs1 million from the online account of a senior police official's wife in Lahore.
  • FIR says accused forgerd death certificate of DIG's wife to access her SIM card and personal details.
  • Search for prime suspect and accomplice under way.

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday nabbed a man for stealing millions from an online bank account of a senior police officer's wife in Lahore.

Three counterfeiters, including a woman, withdrew Rs1 million from the online account of the wife of the Lahore deputy inspector-general.

Read more: Over 19,000 card details from 22 Pakistani banks stolen in cyber-security breach

According to the FIR, the accused forged a death certificate of the DIG's wife from Rahim Yar Khan and used this fake document to get her SIM card under name of the female accomplice.

After obtaining the SIM card, the accused accessed the banking information of the DIG's wife and withdrew Rs1 million from her account.

FIA ​​arrested one of the suspects from Faisalabad, while a search for the prime suspect and his accomplice is underway.

