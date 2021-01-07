Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Jan 07 2021
By
Sohail Imran

PSL6 & COVID-19: What protocols are being set up for players, other stakeholders?

By
Sohail Imran

Thursday Jan 07, 2021

Geo.tv/Files

  • Sources say violation of the coronavirus SOPs would not be tolerated in any way
  • A bio-secure bubble for PSL6 to be initiated from February 15, sources add
  • Foreign players to arrive in Pakistan with negative coronavirus test results
  • Training for the PSL6 would be allowed on condition of negative COVID-19 test results

KARACHI: With the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth edition set to start next month, the management has been working on special strict protocols to ensure the coronavirus does not spread among the players or other stakeholders.

Sources say violation of the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the PSL6 would not be tolerated in any way. These protocols have been communicated to all franchisees and other stakeholders.

Read more: PSL-6 draft: Top foreign players may not be available for full tournament

Sources add that a bio-secure bubble for the PSL6 would be initiated from February 15, with foreign players to arrive in Pakistan with negative coronavirus test results and set to be tested twice more in Karachi.

Training for the PSL6 would be allowed on condition of negative COVID-19 test results. If a player or any other person tests positive for the coronavirus, they would have to stay in isolation for at least five days and undergo testing twice.

Read more: PSL-6 draft: PCB announces 25 foreign players for Platinum category

The PSL6 is scheduled to start from February 20 in Karachi. It would be played in two phases — in Karachi and Lahore — while the event would conclude in Punjab's capital.

More From Sports:

Misbah-ul-Haq accepts criticism, says fans have every right to be disappointed

Misbah-ul-Haq accepts criticism, says fans have every right to be disappointed
English women's cricket team to tour Pakistan in October: PCB

English women's cricket team to tour Pakistan in October: PCB
PCB giving serious thought to replacing Misbah as head coach: report

PCB giving serious thought to replacing Misbah as head coach: report
PSL-6 draft: Top foreign players may not be available for full tournament

PSL-6 draft: Top foreign players may not be available for full tournament
South African team to arrive in Pakistan on January 16

South African team to arrive in Pakistan on January 16
WATCH: BJ Watling interrupts presser to get Kane Williamson's autograph

WATCH: BJ Watling interrupts presser to get Kane Williamson's autograph
'Gesture of class': Pakistani cricketers show Kane Williamson respect after dismissing him

'Gesture of class': Pakistani cricketers show Kane Williamson respect after dismissing him
'Back on track': The re-rise of Hasan Ali in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

'Back on track': The re-rise of Hasan Ali in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
Karachi's winter gets to Wasim Akram

Karachi's winter gets to Wasim Akram
Pak vs NZ: Kiwis top Test rankings after beating Green shirts

Pak vs NZ: Kiwis top Test rankings after beating Green shirts

I take responsibiity for Pakistan's defeat as captain: Mohammad Rizwan

I take responsibiity for Pakistan's defeat as captain: Mohammad Rizwan
Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa declared joint winners of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa declared joint winners of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Latest

view all