PSL6 & COVID-19: What protocols are being set up for players, other stakeholders?

KARACHI: With the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth edition set to start next month, the management has been working on special strict protocols to ensure the coronavirus does not spread among the players or other stakeholders.



Sources say violation of the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the PSL6 would not be tolerated in any way. These protocols have been communicated to all franchisees and other stakeholders.

Sources add that a bio-secure bubble for the PSL6 would be initiated from February 15, with foreign players to arrive in Pakistan with negative coronavirus test results and set to be tested twice more in Karachi.

Training for the PSL6 would be allowed on condition of negative COVID-19 test results. If a player or any other person tests positive for the coronavirus, they would have to stay in isolation for at least five days and undergo testing twice.

The PSL6 is scheduled to start from February 20 in Karachi. It would be played in two phases — in Karachi and Lahore — while the event would conclude in Punjab's capital.