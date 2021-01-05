Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 05 2021
PSL-6 draft: PCB announces 25 foreign players for Platinum category

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

Chris Lynn and Chris Gayle. — Geo.tv/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced 25 foreign players for the Platinum category, including Chris Gayle, Rashid Khan, Dawid Malan, and Dale Steyn, for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

According to a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the Platinum category features 25 names, of which the aforesaid quartet and others such as Chris Lynn and Dawid Miller are also a part.

"The West Indian representation on the Platinum list includes Dwayne Bravo who has represented Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in the HBL PSL along with Carlos Brathwaite (stints with Qalandars and Zalmi), Lendl Simmons (Kings and Zalmi) and Evin Lewis," the press release said.

"The list also includes South Africa’s Morne Morkel and Rassie van der Dussen who are both yet to feature in the HBL PSL. The South African representation in the list also includes Imran Tahir (Multan Sultans), Colin Ingram (Kings and United), Rilee Rossouw (Gladiators and Sultans) and Dale Steyn (United).

"Besides Malan, England’s Alex Hales who was part of the Kings’ winning squad in last year’s edition is also in the list. Moeen Ali (Sultans), Chris Jordan (Zalmi and Kings) and Tom Banton (Zalmi) are also part of the Platinum roster."

Afghanistan's Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and Mohammad Nabi, Sri Lankan duo Thisara Perera and Isuru Udana as well as Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman and Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichanne are also on the list.

