Federal government bans construction in two Islamabad sectors

A file photo of Islamabad

Construction in G-12, F-12 banned in Islamabad

The order from the additional DC, who is also the additional district magistrate, will remain enforced for the next two months

Federal Government Employees Housing Authority requests ban

ISLAMABAD: A ban has been imposed on construction in Islamabad's sectors G-12 and F-12 by the federal government, The News reported Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rana Waqas Anwar imposed Section 144 in villages Tamma and Mohryan, Park Road in a notification issued on Thursday.

All types of construction has been banned without any legal authority and documents.

This ban will be in place for two months.

The federal government, with the approval of the Prime Minister, had entrusted sectors G-12 and F-12 to launch its housing scheme.

The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority had requested the ban.