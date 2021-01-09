Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jan 09 2021
Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman assumes charge as new Islamabad inspector-general

Saturday Jan 09, 2021

Islamabad Inspector-General of Police Qazi Jameelur Rehman. Photo: Twitter

  • New Islamabad IG assumes office
  • Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman replaces Amir Zulfiqar as new IG
  • Rehman was serving in KP before he was given new portfolio

ISLAMABAD: Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman has assumed charge of his new post of the Islamabad inspector-general of police, The News reported Saturday.

He was given a guard of honour by a small group of police officials at the Central Police Office in Islamabad on Friday.

After this, he had an introductory meeting with senior police officials.

The federal government appointed Rehman as the Islamabad IG, replacing Amir Zulfiqar on Wednesday.

Read more: Govt removes IG Islamabad from post, appoints Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman in his stead

According to a notification, the newly appointed IGP was serving in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa before he was given the new portfolio.

The development came a few days after a youth Usama Nadeem Satti was shot on Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway, reportedly after he ignored police warnings to stop.

Who is Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman?

Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman belongs to the 25th Common and is serving BS-20. 

He joined the police force in 1998 as an ASP and has served as the Swabi district police officer, Peshawar senior superintendent of police (investigation), Nowshera DPO, Abbottabad DPO, Malakand DIG, DIG (Special Branch), Peshawar CCPO and also in the Intelligence Bureau.

Rehman was the Hazara DIG before his appointment as the Islamabad IG.

