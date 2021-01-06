Govt removes IG Islamabad from post, appoints Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman in his stead

The new IGP Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman. — Twitter

The federal government on Wednesday appointed Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, replacing Amir Zulfiqar.



According to a notification, the newly appointed IGP was serving in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa before he was given the new portfolio.

The development comes a few days after a youth Usama Nadeem Satti was shot on Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway, reportedly after he ignored police warnings to stop.

Officers remanded for additional seven days



Meanwhile, earlier in the day, an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad extended by seven days the physical remand of five policemen arrested for their alleged involvement in Usama's murder.

The investigating officer requested the court to remand the accused for another 12 days. The judge inquired whether the weapons used in the killing had been recovered.

The investigating officer replied that weapons have been seized from the accused and weapons and shells used in Usama's killing have been recovered.