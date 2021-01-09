Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Jan 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: King Salman of Saudi Arabia receives COVID-19 vaccine

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 09, 2021

King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against coronavirus in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 8, 2021. Photo: Courtesy SPA

  • Saudi King gets first dose of coronavirus vaccine
  • Saudi Press Agency shares pictures and videos of King Salman getting vaccinated
  • Saudi Arabia has reported a total of 363,582 infections

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Neom, Saudi Press Agency reported Friday.

“Today, the king received the vaccine in order to prevent him from receiving the virus, and this initiative affirms the Kingdom’s policy is always prevention before treatment,” Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah was quoted as saying by Arab News.

In December last year, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received the first COVID-19 vaccine administered in the Kingdom, as part of the national coronavirus vaccination plan being implemented by the country's health ministry.

Watch: Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The country's deputy premier, minister of defense and Minister of Culture Prince Badr Bin Farhan also received the vaccine shot.

Saudi Arabia has reported a total of 363,582 infections and 6,282 fatalities linked to the coronavirus so far.

The virus outbreak has claimed more than 1.9 million lives in 191 countries and regions since last December.

More From World:

Trump banned on Twitter due to risk of more violence

Trump banned on Twitter due to risk of more violence
Nancy Pelosi urges military to keep Donald Trump from nuclear codes as impeachment looms

Nancy Pelosi urges military to keep Donald Trump from nuclear codes as impeachment looms
Melania Trump out of sight as her husband's presidency comes to an end

Melania Trump out of sight as her husband's presidency comes to an end
Mob kills rare Gangetic dolphin after brutally beating it with sticks in India

Mob kills rare Gangetic dolphin after brutally beating it with sticks in India
Who are the US Capitol Hill rioters?

Who are the US Capitol Hill rioters?
US records deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic amid chaos at Capitol Hill

US records deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic amid chaos at Capitol Hill
Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become world's wealthiest person

Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become world's wealthiest person
Calls for Donald Trump's impeachment grow in Washington after violence at Capitol Hill

Calls for Donald Trump's impeachment grow in Washington after violence at Capitol Hill
Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 2021

Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 2021
After Capitol Hill violence, Donald Trump faces calls for removal and staff exodus

After Capitol Hill violence, Donald Trump faces calls for removal and staff exodus
Facebook blocks Donald Trump for at least final two weeks of presidency, saying risks are ‘too great’

Facebook blocks Donald Trump for at least final two weeks of presidency, saying risks are ‘too great’
Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer says Donald Trump must be removed from office

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer says Donald Trump must be removed from office

Latest

view all