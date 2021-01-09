Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 09 2021
Sania Mirza sends love to best friend Farah Khan on her 56th birthday

Saturday Jan 09, 2021

Tennis star Sania Mirza just wished her best friend and Indian director Farah Khan on her 56th birthday in a long, endearing note on Instagram.

Mirza says Khan is her "soul sister" and the funniest person she knows.


She said Khan is someone who has no filter and she would have it "no other way".

At the end of the long note describing everything the two besties do together, Mirza said this was the "longest caption" she had ever written for anyone.

Indian tennis sensation Mirza is no stranger to posting her selfies and family photographs on social media. And to her fans' delight, she does that almost every week.

