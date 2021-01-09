PSL 2021: Islamabad United trade Colin Ingram for Karachi Kings' Alex Hales

Alex Hales (L) and Colin Ingram (R).

LAHORE: Islamabad United on Saturday announced to swap Alex Hales with Colin Ingram of Karachi Kings just a day before the players draft of the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a separate statement also released the details of players retained and released by the PSL franchises.

The PCB said that defending champions Karachi Kings and Islamabad United have completed a successful trade of Englishman Alex Hales and Colin Ingram of South Africa ahead of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 Player Draft.

Following this trade, the PCB said, Karachi will take Islamabad’s pick in the first round of Diamond, while Islamabad will make their lone Diamond pick in the second round.

Retained – Alex Hales (Platinum; traded from Karachi Kings); Asif Ali (gold); Colin Munro (diamond); Faheem Ashraf (diamond); Hussain Talat (gold, brand ambassador); Musa Khan (silver, successful relegation request); Shadab Khan (platinum); Zafar Gohar (silver, successful relegation request)

Released – Ahmer Safi Abdullah, Akif Javed, Amad Butt, Dale Steyn, Luke Ronchi (unavailable due to coaching duties in New Zealand), Phil Salt, Rassie van der Dussen, Rizwan Hussain, Rumman Raees and Saif Badar