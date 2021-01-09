Can't connect right now! retry
PSL 2021: Islamabad United trade Colin Ingram for Karachi Kings' Alex Hales

Saturday Jan 09, 2021

Alex Hales (L) and Colin Ingram (R). 
  • In the only trade, Alex Hales returns to Islamabad United after playing for Karachi Kings in the 2020 edition.
  • Colin Ingram is back to Karachi Kings after featuring for them in the 2018 and 2019 events.
  • Islamabad United welcomes Alex Hales into the fold.

LAHORE: Islamabad United on Saturday announced to swap Alex Hales with Colin Ingram of Karachi Kings just a day before the players draft of the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a separate statement also released the details of players retained and released by the PSL franchises.

Read more: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman retained by Karachi and Qalandars as franchises release players’ list

The PCB said that defending champions Karachi Kings and Islamabad United have completed a successful trade of Englishman Alex Hales and Colin Ingram of South Africa ahead of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 Player Draft.

“In the only trade, Hales returns to Islamabad United after playing for Karachi Kings in the 2020 edition, while Colin Ingram is back to Karachi Kings after featuring for them in the 2018 and 2019 events,” it said.

Following this trade, the PCB said, Karachi will take Islamabad’s pick in the first round of Diamond, while Islamabad will make their lone Diamond pick in the second round.

“We are excited to welcome @AlexHales1 back into the Islamabad United squad. Farewell to @CAIngram41. Best of luck Colin, you will be missed,” Islamabad United said on Twitter.

Islamabad United

Retained – Alex Hales (Platinum; traded from Karachi Kings); Asif Ali (gold); Colin Munro (diamond); Faheem Ashraf (diamond); Hussain Talat (gold, brand ambassador); Musa Khan (silver, successful relegation request); Shadab Khan (platinum); Zafar Gohar (silver, successful relegation request)

Released – Ahmer Safi Abdullah, Akif Javed, Amad Butt, Dale Steyn, Luke Ronchi (unavailable due to coaching duties in New Zealand), Phil Salt, Rassie van der Dussen, Rizwan Hussain, Rumman Raees and Saif Badar

