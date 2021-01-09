PM Imran Khan meets bereaved Hazara families at women's university in Quetta

Prime Minister Imran Khan, after the passage of six long days since the brutal massacre of coal miners of the Hazara community in Balochistan's Machh town, met with the bereaved families on Saturday.

The meeting took place at Sardar Bahadur Khan Women's University.

PM Imran Khan extended his heartfelt condolences to all those who lost their loved ones in the tragic incident.

Late last night, much to the relief of citizens across Pakistan that had been waiting to see a speedy redressal of the grievances of the Hazara community, it was announced that the bodies of the 10 coal miners that were awaiting burial as their heirs staged a sit-in, will be buried.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri said that "right after the burial", PM Imran Khan will leave for Quetta and will be accompanied by Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The protesters had refused to bury their loved ones until PM Imran Khan comes to Quetta and meets them. The premier, during a ceremony yesterday to launch Special Technology Zones Authority in Islamabad, said: "One does not blackmail the prime minister of any country this way."

He urged the Hazara community to not delay burying their loved ones. "I have told them that if they bury the victims today, I will go to Quetta today. However, their demand to bury their relatives only if I visit them is not appropriate and not acceptable," he said.



The burial took place today morning after funeral prayers led by MWM's Allama Hashim Mousavi.

The miners were laid to rest in the Hazara Town graveyard.



Suri, along with Special Assistant to the PM Zulfi Bukhari, Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau, provincial minister Mir Arif Jan Mohammad and other government officials also attended the funeral prayers.

PM briefed on Machh tragedy, Balochistan security



PM Imran Khan after his arrival in Quetta today morning met Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai and Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan. During the premier's meeting with Balochistan's top officials, the province's security situation, as well as the circumstances that arose from the killings, were discussed.

The prime minister also chaired a meeting to discuss with the federal and provincial leadership the overall security situation of the province. Besides the Balochistan governor and chief minister, federal ministers Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Syed Ali Zaidi, Ali Amin Gandapur, special assistant Zulfiqar Bukhari and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri attended the meeting. Provincial Interior Minister Ziaullah Lango, Commander of Southern Command Lt General Sarfaraz Ali, Inspector General of Police Balochsitan Mohsin Hassan Butt, Chief Secretary Capt (Retd) Fazeel Asghar and senior civil and military officers were also present. Moreover, Commander of Southern Command Lt General Sarfaraz Ali was present during the meeting. PM Imran Khan was accompanied by Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed and other federal ministers.

The incident

Ten colliers were killed and four others were seriously injured on January 3 (Sunday) after armed men attacked them at a coal field in Balochistan's Bolan district.

The coal miners, according to police, were taken to nearby mountains where they were shot.

According to AFP, the 10 miners were kidnapped before dawn on Sunday as they slept near the remote coal mine in the southwestern mountainous Machh area — 60 kilometres southeast of Quetta city, local government official Abid Saleem said.

Security officials who did not want to be named told AFP the attackers first separated the miners before tying their hands and feet and taking them into the hills to kill them. Most were shot, however, some were beheaded, said officials who did not want to be named.

Officials on Monday clarified ten people had died in the attack, revising a previous death toll of 11, AFP reported.

The militant group Daesh claimed the attack, according to SITE Intelligence, which monitors militant activities worldwide.



