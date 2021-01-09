Slain coal miners to be buried as talks in Quetta between govt, protesters succeed

In a late night development, much to the relief of citizens across Pakistan that had been waiting to see a speedy redressal of the grievances of the Hazara community, it was announced that the 10 coal miners who were massacred by terrorists on Sunday will be buried.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi who had been spearheading talks on behalf of the government said such incidences of violence must now come to an end. "We are making amends for the last 70 years," he said.



Zaidi said that a written agreement had been reached with the Shuhda Action Committee. "No such written accord has ever been struck before with any other government," he remarked.

"The demands put before us were difficult," said Zaidi, adding that the officers who had to be removed have been decided.

The minister said that if governance in Pakistan "had not been so poor, poverty like this would not have existed".

"People would not have been massacred like this," he said, adding: "Foreign elements wish to create sectarian division in Pakistan."



With the agreement reached, the sit-in by the families of the victims of the massacre, which had been staged for the past six days in freezing cold temperatures, came to an end.

Zaidi also announced scholarships on behalf of his ministry for the children of all the victims.



Chief minister thanks families for agreeing to burial

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan thanked the mourning families for agreeing to bury their loved ones. "We will try our utmost to serve you better," he said, adding that the system that does not have justice as a foundation does not prosper.

"You have honoured us and Balochistan by agreeing to our request (for the burial of the slain miners)," Jam Kamal said.







More to follow.

