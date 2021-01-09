Dirilis: Ertugrul: Turkish TV actor arrives in Karachi

Turkish actor Celal Al on Saturday said he is leaving for Karachi after concluding his tour of Islamabad.

Celal (Jalal) rose to international fame for his role as Abdul Rehman Alp in "Dirilis:Ertugrul" which is being run on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The actor was part of a Turkish delegation which also comprised the producer of the historical TV series.

During their visit to Pakistan, the members of the delegation met Prime Minister Imran Khan, federal ministers and TV and film actors Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed and Imran Abbas.