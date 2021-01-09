Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Dirilis: Ertugrul: Turkish TV actor arrives in Karachi

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 09, 2021

Turkish actor Celal Al on Saturday said he is leaving for Karachi after concluding his tour of Islamabad.

Celal (Jalal) rose to international fame for his role as Abdul Rehman Alp in "Dirilis:Ertugrul" which is being run on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The actor was part of a Turkish delegation which also comprised the producer of the historical TV series.

During their visit to Pakistan, the members of the delegation met Prime Minister Imran Khan, federal ministers and TV and film actors Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed and Imran Abbas.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip receive COVID vaccines

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip receive COVID vaccines
When Mariah Carey was asked to say three nice things about Eminem

When Mariah Carey was asked to say three nice things about Eminem
Kate Middleton thanks fans for ‘kind wishes’ on her 39th birthday

Kate Middleton thanks fans for ‘kind wishes’ on her 39th birthday
Selena Gomez unveils new ‘Rare Beauty’ release

Selena Gomez unveils new ‘Rare Beauty’ release
Amber Heard slams Johnny Depp’s claims about her ‘false’ promise of donating $7mn

Amber Heard slams Johnny Depp’s claims about her ‘false’ promise of donating $7mn
Princess Diana’s ex Hasnat Khan breaks silence about her links with Martin Bashir

Princess Diana’s ex Hasnat Khan breaks silence about her links with Martin Bashir
Queen Elizabeth fact checks ‘Downton Abbey’ for fun: report

Queen Elizabeth fact checks ‘Downton Abbey’ for fun: report
BTS track ‘Stay’ climbs to Amazon’s Best Seller Charts five days in a row

BTS track ‘Stay’ climbs to Amazon’s Best Seller Charts five days in a row
Prince Harry was the one who wanted the royal exit, not Meghan Markle

Prince Harry was the one who wanted the royal exit, not Meghan Markle

‘Trump family is in the dustbin of history,’ says George Clooney

‘Trump family is in the dustbin of history,’ says George Clooney
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have no regrets about US move despite backlash

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have no regrets about US move despite backlash
Olivia Wilde was dating Harry Styles since before her split with Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde was dating Harry Styles since before her split with Jason Sudeikis

Latest

view all