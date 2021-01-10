PSL 2021: All you need to know about players' draft

Pakistan Super League logo. Photo: PSL/File

More than 400 international players in the line up

PSL 6 to start on February 20

PSL players draft to begin 4:00pm today

With more than 400 international cricketers in the line up, the Pakistan Cricket Board is set to conduct players draft for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The event would be held at the High Performance Centre in Lahore at 4:00pm. The PSL 6 matches have been scheduled between February 20 and March 22 in Karachi and Lahore.

Over 90 players form the West Indies, 80 from England, 40 from Sri Lanka, around 30 from South Africa and Afghanistan each, 20 from Bangladesh, 14 from Australia and eight from New Zealand have registered themselves for the PSL players draft.

The star-studded player pool includes Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan, Rashid Khan, David Miller, Dale Steyn, Dinesh Chandimal, and many more.

How does the draft work?

Each participating team has to pick a squad of minimum 16 or maximum 18 players based on a combination of three platinum, three diamonds, three gold, five silver, two emerging, and two supplementary (optional) players.

The draft consists of 16 regular rounds with two supplementary rounds where teams can make discretionary picks. Each team can pick up to two additional players in the Supplementary round. All supplementary players shall be considered active members of the squad.

Essentially, the 16-player squad must include five foreign and 11 local players; while the 18-player squad can include six foreign and 12 local players or five foreign and 13 local players.

Each team has one wildcard pick this year that allows them to pick a player from the Silver category and above in any category between Gold and Platinum.

The HBL PSL 2021 Draft will be televised live on Geo Super at 4:30 pm (PST) on Sunday.

Check the list of players available in the pictures below:








































