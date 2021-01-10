Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jan 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton left hanging at the altar by Prince William ahead of 27th birthday

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 10, 2021

Kate Middleton life was turned upside down by Prince William days before her 27th birthday

Kate Middleton was gearing up to become an eminent member of the royal family with wedding to Prince Wiliam ahead of her 27th birthday. However, her dreams were left brutally shattered.

This is because the Duchess of Cambridge was forced to say goodbye to her one true love as soon as she clocked in 27 years of her life.

According to reports, as soon as William decided to propose to her after a long period of courtship, he joined the Royal Air Force - a decision that came as a surprise to his family and his girlfriend.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl explained in her book, Kate: The Future Queen, "With that single decision, Kate's life was turned upside down.

"She had expected a proposal once William had completed his military training, but instead, she was forced to accept that there would be no engagement any time soon. Kate would have to wait even longer. Was Kate prepared to join him? She supported his desires and ambitions, but privately she was crushed.

"William was asking her to be an army wife - without the nuptials. Her frustration was understandable," Nicholl added.

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra wraps up shooting of ‘Text For You’ in London

Priyanka Chopra wraps up shooting of ‘Text For You’ in London
Police officers sacked for sharing fake 'explicit and offensive' images of the royal family

Police officers sacked for sharing fake 'explicit and offensive' images of the royal family

Prince William should succeed the throne after Queen Elizabeth, new poll suggests

Prince William should succeed the throne after Queen Elizabeth, new poll suggests
19-month-old Archie the reason behind Meghan and Harry's royal exit?

19-month-old Archie the reason behind Meghan and Harry's royal exit?
Justin Bieber's life with Hailey Baldwin 'is so much better' in this adorable picture

Justin Bieber's life with Hailey Baldwin 'is so much better' in this adorable picture

Liam Payne opens up about co-parenting son Bear amid covid-19

Liam Payne opens up about co-parenting son Bear amid covid-19
Celal AL pays tribute to Jinnah: ‘Faithful, great leader and Turkish friend'

Celal AL pays tribute to Jinnah: ‘Faithful, great leader and Turkish friend'
Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan bashes netizens targeting show's diversity

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan bashes netizens targeting show's diversity
Natalie Portman insulted Ranbir Kapoor when he asked her for a photo

Natalie Portman insulted Ranbir Kapoor when he asked her for a photo
Kate Middleton’s close friend spills details about her chilled-out routine

Kate Middleton’s close friend spills details about her chilled-out routine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might ‘never’ return to their royal duties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might ‘never’ return to their royal duties

Kate Middleton applauds front line heroes on her 39th birthday

Kate Middleton applauds front line heroes on her 39th birthday

Latest

view all