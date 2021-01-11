Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Jan 11 2021
By
Web Desk

PSL 2021: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan 'super excited' to be a part of Lahore Qalandars

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 11, 2021

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies´ Evin Lewis for 58 during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Afghanistan and West Indies at Headingley in Leeds, northern England, on July 4, 2019.—AFP photo

Afghanistan's spinner Rashid Khan on Monday said that he was thrilled to be a part of the upcoming Pakistan Super League 2021.

"I’m super excited to be part of @thePSLt20 this year and play for @lahoreqalandars," he said, a day after all six PSL franchises confirmed their lineups.

The PSL 2021 will be held in Karachi and Lahore from 20 February to 22 March, while Rawalpindi and Multan will miss out on the action due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

The spinner said that it would be a totally different experience for him as he would feature in the PSL for the first time. "Looking forward for a great season ahead see u soon Qalandars," he added.

Read more: All you need to know about PSL players' draft

Lahore Qalandars squad:

 Ahmed Danyal (supplementary); Ben Dunk (gold); David Wiese (diamond); Dilbar Hussain (gold); Fakhar Zaman (diamond, brand ambassador); Haris Rauf (diamond); Maaz Khan (emerging); Mohammad Faizan (silver); Mohammad Hafeez (platinum); Joe Denly (supplementary); Rashid Khan (platinum); Samit Patel (gold); Shaheen Shah Afridi (platinum); Sohail Akhtar (silver, successful relegation request); Tom Abell, Salman Ali Agha (both silver); Zaid Alam (emerging); Zeeshan Ashraf (silver)

More From Sports:

Boxer Muhammad Waseem set to tie the knot in February

Boxer Muhammad Waseem set to tie the knot in February
Aus vs Ind: Steve Smith caught scuffing Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's guard marks

Aus vs Ind: Steve Smith caught scuffing Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's guard marks

Misbah blames New Zealand debacle on COVID-19 protocols, injuries

Misbah blames New Zealand debacle on COVID-19 protocols, injuries
Ind vs Aus: Injured Hanuma Vihari, Ravi Ashwin help India draw third Australia Test

Ind vs Aus: Injured Hanuma Vihari, Ravi Ashwin help India draw third Australia Test
PSL 6: Franchises confirm their lineups

PSL 6: Franchises confirm their lineups
Pakistan women’s cricket squad clears COVID-19 tests before leaving for South Africa

Pakistan women’s cricket squad clears COVID-19 tests before leaving for South Africa
PSL 2021 draft: Live stream

PSL 2021 draft: Live stream
PSL 2021: All you need to know about players' draft

PSL 2021: All you need to know about players' draft
Ind vs Aus: Watch ICC's compilation of batsmen being run out on direct hits

Ind vs Aus: Watch ICC's compilation of batsmen being run out on direct hits
PSL 2021: Islamabad United trade Colin Ingram for Karachi Kings' Alex Hales

PSL 2021: Islamabad United trade Colin Ingram for Karachi Kings' Alex Hales
Sania Mirza sends love to best friend Farah Khan on her 56th birthday

Sania Mirza sends love to best friend Farah Khan on her 56th birthday

PSL 2021: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman retained by Karachi and Qalandars as franchises release players’ list

PSL 2021: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman retained by Karachi and Qalandars as franchises release players’ list

Latest

view all