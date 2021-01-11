PSL 2021: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan 'super excited' to be a part of Lahore Qalandars

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies´ Evin Lewis for 58 during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Afghanistan and West Indies at Headingley in Leeds, northern England, on July 4, 2019.—AFP photo

Afghanistan's spinner Rashid Khan on Monday said that he was thrilled to be a part of the upcoming Pakistan Super League 2021.

"I’m super excited to be part of @thePSLt20 this year and play for @lahoreqalandars," he said, a day after all six PSL franchises confirmed their lineups.

The PSL 2021 will be held in Karachi and Lahore from 20 February to 22 March, while Rawalpindi and Multan will miss out on the action due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

The spinner said that it would be a totally different experience for him as he would feature in the PSL for the first time. "Looking forward for a great season ahead see u soon Qalandars," he added.

Lahore Qalandars squad:

Ahmed Danyal (supplementary); Ben Dunk (gold); David Wiese (diamond); Dilbar Hussain (gold); Fakhar Zaman (diamond, brand ambassador); Haris Rauf (diamond); Maaz Khan (emerging); Mohammad Faizan (silver); Mohammad Hafeez (platinum); Joe Denly (supplementary); Rashid Khan (platinum); Samit Patel (gold); Shaheen Shah Afridi (platinum); Sohail Akhtar (silver, successful relegation request); Tom Abell, Salman Ali Agha (both silver); Zaid Alam (emerging); Zeeshan Ashraf (silver)

