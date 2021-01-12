Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Turkish foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan for two-day visit today

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 12, 2021

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a  press conference in Tirana, Albania. Photo: Reuters/File
  • Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will be arriving in Pakistan on a two-day official visit on Tuesday.
  • The forthcoming visit of the Turkish leader will help further deepen bilateral ties.
  • This is the Turkish foreign minister's third visit in the last two and a half years.

ISLAMABAD: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will be arriving in Pakistan on a two-day official visit today, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The forthcoming visit of the Turkish official to Pakistan will help further deepen bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in multiple areas, the Foreign Office said.

He will hold bilateral talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi during the visit.

The foreign ministers will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues.

Read more: Turkish President Erdogan arrives in Pakistan on two-day official visit

This is the Turkish foreign minister's third visit in the last two and a half years and it is part of "regular high-level exchanges between the two countries". 

"The fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey are deeply embedded in common faith, culture, and history and underpinned by exceptional mutual trust and respect," said the FO.

The visit of the Turkish foreign minister will help further deepen the bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in multiple areas, the statement underscored.

