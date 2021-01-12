Can't connect right now! retry
Video of old lady who did not recognise Shahid Afridi goes viral

  • In the viral video, the woman is seen calling Afridi for a picture.
  • Obliging to the request, Afridi, like a real star, went to the woman and took a picture with his fans.
  • As the video made rounds on social media, netizens were seen praising the cricket legend for his humility and kind gesture.

Pakistani cricket star Shahid Afridi, who has earned a name for his unpredictable game and blistering sixes around the world, has a massive fanbase and impressive stardom. 

However, in a rare instance, an old lady at the airport failed to recognise the cricket legend and social media cannot stop talking about the interesting encounter between them.

In the viral video, the woman is seen calling Afridi for a picture. "Arey Baita idhar aao, yeh larkiyan keh rahi hain tum Shahid Afridi ho. Aik picture to lelo? (Hello son, please come here. These girls are saying you are Shahid Afridi. Please a take picture with us?)" the woman asked the former captain. 

Obliging to the request, Afridi, like a real star, went to the woman and took a picture with his fans.

As the video made rounds on social media, netizens were seen praising the cricket legend for his humility and kind gesture.

Afridi, who is known to be a crowd puller because of his charisma and cricket, is leading a charity foundation named “Shahid Afridi Foundation” with the slogan of “Hope Not-Out”.

