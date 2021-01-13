Pakistan vs India: ICC poll turns into a war zone

Twitter logo. File photo.

ICC's poll on Imran Khan and Kohli turns into war

Imran Khan has defeated Virat Kohli in a poll on captains

Indians were accused of using fake accounts to poll

The ICC on Tuesday launched a poll on Twitter asking users to select the best captain among them.

Cricket's governing body had given four options to the Twitteratis to select from. The options included Virat Kohli, Imran Khan, Ab De Villiers and Meg Lanning.

Interestingly, the poll turned into a war zone between Indians and Pakistanis where the fans tried hard to ensure that the player from their country wins the competition.

The poll finished with Imran Khan defeating Virat Kohli by a narrow margin.

Imran Khan, who is also the current prime minister of Pakistan, won the poll with 47.3% of the vote and the current captain of the Indian team coming in second with 46.2% of the total votes polled.



Here's a look at some of the Twitter reaction:



