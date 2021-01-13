Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan vs India: ICC poll turns into a war zone

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 13, 2021

Twitter logo. File photo.

  • ICC's poll on Imran Khan and Kohli turns into war
  • Imran Khan has defeated Virat Kohli in a poll on captains
  • Indians were accused of using fake accounts to poll

The ICC on Tuesday launched a poll on Twitter asking users to select the best captain among them. 

Cricket's governing body had given four options to the Twitteratis to select from. The options included Virat Kohli, Imran Khan, Ab De Villiers and Meg Lanning.

Interestingly, the poll turned into a war zone between Indians and Pakistanis where the fans tried hard to ensure that the player from their country wins the competition.

The poll finished with Imran Khan defeating Virat Kohli by a narrow margin. 

Read more: Imran Khan beats Virat Kohli in ICC poll for captains whose game rose with leadership

Imran Khan, who is also the current prime minister of Pakistan, won the poll with 47.3% of the vote and the current captain of the Indian team coming in second with 46.2% of the total votes polled.

Here's a look at some of the Twitter reaction:


