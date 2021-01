'Ertugrul' stars Nurettin aka Bamsı, Artuk Bey arrive in Pakistan on three-day visit

Nurettin aka Bamsı, Artuk Bey arrive in Pakistan on three-day visit

Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul famed Nurettin Sönmez aka Bamsı Beyrek and Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey have arrived in Pakistan on three-day visit, local media reported.



Bamsi and Artuk arrived in Islamabad with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Mevlut Cavusoglu along with a 20-member delegation reached Islamabad on Tuesday.

The media outlets citing sources reported that Nurettin Sönmez and Ayberk Pekcan are part of the 20-member Turkish delegation.

Meanwhile, according to Radio Pakistan, President Dr. Arif Alvi has conferred Hilal-e-Pakistan on Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut in recognition of his services for international peace and security and further strengthening of Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relationship.

The Turkish FM also held meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday.