Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick leaves cheeky comment on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram post

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 13, 2021

It seems that Scott Disick is still not over his ex Kourtney Kardashian and in fact left a cheeky comment on her Instagram post.

The couple, who share three children together, split up in 2015 but remain friendly exes as the two co-parent their kids.

The eldest Kardashian sister had posted a photo of herself donning a sparkly jumpsuit in a recent post on Instagram which must have left Disick wagging his tongue.

The star couldn't help but leave a comment on the post, prompting fans to give a crazed reaction, urging the two to get back together.

"Bow wow wow yippi yo yippy yay," he wrote which referenced Bow Wow's 2000 track of the same name featuring Snoop Dogg.

While many fans wanted the ship to sail again, the comment comes just days after the Talentless founder returned from a romantic getaway with his new flame Amelia Hamlin.

Take a look:


More From Entertainment:

Mariah Carey reveals battling identity crisis during start of music career

Mariah Carey reveals battling identity crisis during start of music career

Prince Philip leaves Queen Elizabeth smitten with secret dressing room comment

Prince Philip leaves Queen Elizabeth smitten with secret dressing room comment
Emma Roberts debuts newborn son on Instagram, reveals his full name

Emma Roberts debuts newborn son on Instagram, reveals his full name

Kardashian clan splash out $300k on 30 Rolex watches to thank KUWTK crew

Kardashian clan splash out $300k on 30 Rolex watches to thank KUWTK crew
BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ reaches no. 1 on Billboard’s Global 200 chart again

BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ reaches no. 1 on Billboard’s Global 200 chart again
Justin Bieber seems to have baby fever, new snap suggests

Justin Bieber seems to have baby fever, new snap suggests
'Thank you Pakistan': Celal Al pens heartwarming memoir on trip to Pakistan

'Thank you Pakistan': Celal Al pens heartwarming memoir on trip to Pakistan
Kris Jenner warns Tik Tok star for spreading Jeffree Star, Kanye West rumour

Kris Jenner warns Tik Tok star for spreading Jeffree Star, Kanye West rumour
'Ertugrul' stars Nurettin aka Bamsı, Artuk Bey arrive in Pakistan on three-day visit

'Ertugrul' stars Nurettin aka Bamsı, Artuk Bey arrive in Pakistan on three-day visit
Riz Ahmed honours Irrfan Khan as he wins best actor at Gotham Awards

Riz Ahmed honours Irrfan Khan as he wins best actor at Gotham Awards
'Joe Alwyn has grown closer to Taylor Swift’s family' after her mom's health ordeal

'Joe Alwyn has grown closer to Taylor Swift’s family' after her mom's health ordeal

‘Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry were in touch throughout since Megxit’

‘Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry were in touch throughout since Megxit’

Latest

view all