Scott Disick leaves cheeky comment on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram post

It seems that Scott Disick is still not over his ex Kourtney Kardashian and in fact left a cheeky comment on her Instagram post.

The couple, who share three children together, split up in 2015 but remain friendly exes as the two co-parent their kids.

The eldest Kardashian sister had posted a photo of herself donning a sparkly jumpsuit in a recent post on Instagram which must have left Disick wagging his tongue.

The star couldn't help but leave a comment on the post, prompting fans to give a crazed reaction, urging the two to get back together.

"Bow wow wow yippi yo yippy yay," he wrote which referenced Bow Wow's 2000 track of the same name featuring Snoop Dogg.

While many fans wanted the ship to sail again, the comment comes just days after the Talentless founder returned from a romantic getaway with his new flame Amelia Hamlin.



