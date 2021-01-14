Tyra Banks’s son raps about his love for lettuce wraps

Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 14 2021
Thursday Jan 14, 2021

Tyra Banks recently posted a video of her son rapping adorably about his love for lettuce wraps and the internet is in fits over it all.

The Dancing with the Stars host uploaded the video alongside a caption that read, "Bacon and cheese and peppers on lettuce! Food tastes even better when you sing about it with the fam... How about these wraps, y'all??"

The video however, began with an aesthetic aerial shot of a plate set on top of a large banana leaf and the entire time an audio overlay of both Tyra and her son could be heard.

Check it out below:


