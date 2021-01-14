Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Jan 14 2021
By
Web Desk

New Zealand's Sophie Devine rewrites history by hitting fastest century in women's T20 cricket

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

Cricket - Women's Third One Day International - England v New Zealand, The Fischer County Ground, Leicester, Britain - July 13, 2018 New Zeland's Sophie Devine celebrates scoring the winning runs. — Reuters/File

  • New Zealand captain Sophie Devine rewrote history when she scored the fastest hundred in women's Twenty20 cricket 
  • Devine hit nine sixes and as many fours in her innings of 108 not out as her Wellington Blaze side beat the Otago Sparks by 10 wickets
  • The all-rounder broke the previous record that had been maintained since 2010 

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine rewrote history when she scored the fastest hundred in women's Twenty20 cricket on Thursday, reaching the milestone in just 36 balls in the domestic Super Smash competition.

Devine hit nine sixes and as many fours in her innings of 108 not out as her Wellington Blaze side beat the Otago Sparks by 10 wickets.

The all-rounder broke the previous record that had been maintained since 2010 — a 38-ball hundred from West Indian Deandra Dottin. 

More From Sports:

South Africa cricket team to arrive in Karachi via chartered flight

South Africa cricket team to arrive in Karachi via chartered flight
Court orders police to record statement of woman who accused Babar Azam of sexual assault

Court orders police to record statement of woman who accused Babar Azam of sexual assault
South Africa coach Mark Boucher confident of team security on Pakistan tour

South Africa coach Mark Boucher confident of team security on Pakistan tour
Pak vs SA: Imam-ul-Haq’s participation in team remains 'doubtful' due to old injury

Pak vs SA: Imam-ul-Haq’s participation in team remains 'doubtful' due to old injury
Pak vs SA: Proteas to undergo 9 coronavirus tests during their one month stay in Pakistan

Pak vs SA: Proteas to undergo 9 coronavirus tests during their one month stay in Pakistan
Cannot take it easy with South Africa, will announce squad on Jan 15: chief selector

Cannot take it easy with South Africa, will announce squad on Jan 15: chief selector
Pakistan women cricketers test negative for coronavirus in South Africa

Pakistan women cricketers test negative for coronavirus in South Africa
Andy Flower to replace Misbah-ul-Haq after PSL, says Shoaib Akhtar

Andy Flower to replace Misbah-ul-Haq after PSL, says Shoaib Akhtar
E-Sports to get regular status in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

E-Sports to get regular status in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry
Imran Khan beats Virat Kohli in ICC poll for captains whose game rose with leadership

Imran Khan beats Virat Kohli in ICC poll for captains whose game rose with leadership
I have proved my fitness, says Hassan Ali ahead of South Africa series

I have proved my fitness, says Hassan Ali ahead of South Africa series
PCB curtails Misbah's selection powers; Babar Azam to have final say

PCB curtails Misbah's selection powers; Babar Azam to have final say

Latest

view all