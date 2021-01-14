New Zealand's Sophie Devine rewrites history by hitting fastest century in women's T20 cricket

Cricket - Women's Third One Day International - England v New Zealand, The Fischer County Ground, Leicester, Britain - July 13, 2018 New Zeland's Sophie Devine celebrates scoring the winning runs. — Reuters/File

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine rewrote history when she scored the fastest hundred in women's Twenty20 cricket



Devine hit nine sixes and as many fours in her innings of 108 not out as her Wellington Blaze side beat the Otago Sparks by 10 wickets

The all-rounder broke the previous record that had been maintained since 2010



New Zealand captain Sophie Devine rewrote history when she scored the fastest hundred in women's Twenty20 cricket on Thursday, reaching the milestone in just 36 balls in the domestic Super Smash competition.

Devine hit nine sixes and as many fours in her innings of 108 not out as her Wellington Blaze side beat the Otago Sparks by 10 wickets.

The all-rounder broke the previous record that had been maintained since 2010 — a 38-ball hundred from West Indian Deandra Dottin.