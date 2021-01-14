New Zealand's Sophie Devine rewrites history by hitting fastest century in women's T20 cricket
By
Web Desk
Thursday Jan 14, 2021
New Zealand captain Sophie Devine rewrote history when she scored the fastest hundred in women's Twenty20 cricket on Thursday, reaching the milestone in just 36 balls in the domestic Super Smash competition.
Devine hit nine sixes and as many fours in her innings of 108 not out as her Wellington Blaze side beat the Otago Sparks by 10 wickets.
The all-rounder broke the previous record that had been maintained since 2010 — a 38-ball hundred from West Indian Deandra Dottin.