Saturday Jan 16 2021
WhatsApp says no one's account will be deleted on Feb 8

Saturday Jan 16, 2021

WhatsApp, much to the relief of millions of users of the messaging platform, on Saturday promised that "no one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8".

Users of the popular app have been scrambling to determine risks to their privacy ever since WhatsApp announced new terms of service. It had previously stated that anyone who does not accept the new terms will not be able to use the app.

In its message today, WhatsApp seemed to have postponed acting on the above deadline.

"Thank you to everyone who's reached out. We're still working to counter any confusion by communicating directly with WhatsApp users.

"No one will have their account suspended or deleted on Feb 8 and we'll be moving back our business plans until after May," it wrote.

WhatsApp privacy policy update: What's changing and what's not

WhatsApp added that it will give plenty of time to users for them to review and understand the terms of use.

"Rest assured we never planned to delete any accounts based on this and will not do so in the future."

