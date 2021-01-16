Pak vs SA: Over 1,000 commandoes to be deployed during South Africa series in Karachi

Heavy contingent of police will remain deployed at National Stadium, hotels and relevant routes.

Close to 1,080 Special Security Unit commandoes will perform security duties during South Africa's stay in Karachi

Some 1,529 traffic cops will perform their duties to facilitate traffic flow of Karachi

KARACHI: Top cops of Karachi on Friday reviewed the security arrangements for the South African team that arrived in Karachi today, reported The News.

The publication reported that DIG Security and Emergency Division Maqsood Memon apprised the meeting chaired by Karachi’s additional inspector general of police.

The officials were briefed on the steps taken on the arrival of South African team, its lodging at a hotel, and its movement in the city to take part in the practice sessions and the Test match.

The meeting was also attended by a delegation of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The board has expressed satisfaction with the security plan of the Karachi police.

According to the plan, a heavy contingent of police will remain deployed at the National Stadium, hotels and relevant routes.



Read more: South Africa coach Mark Boucher confident of team security on Pakistan tour

Twenty-four senior police officers — 59 DSPs, 3,612 head constables/constables, 31 women police personnel, 300 personnel of the Rapid Response Force, and 1,080 commandoes of the Special Security Unit — will perform security duties during the teams’ stay in Karachi.

As many as 354 personnel of the Special Branch of the Sindh police will perform their duties at the National Stadium and the hotels in civvies. SWAT teams will also be deployed to deal with any situation.

Considering the visit, the traffic police has already issued an alternative traffic plan to facilitate commuters.



Read more: South African team to arrive in Pakistan on January 16

Some 1,529 traffic cops will perform their duties to facilitate the movement of traffic.

The meeting was attended by the DIG admin, all zonal DIGs, DIG traffic, SSU commandant, SSP Central, SSP East, SSP South, SP Security 1 and 2, SP Foreigner Security Cell, SP Mohafiz 15, and the SP Security and Technical, Special Branch.