Wednesday Jan 06 2021
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

South African team to arrive in Pakistan on January 16

TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

Last time when South Africa toured Pakistan in 2007. Photo Courtesy: ICC/File
  • South African cricket team will be tested for coronavirus on arrival in Pakistan and will also be quarantined.
  • The first Test between Pakistan and South Africa will be played in Karachi, and the second in Rawalpindi.
  • Three T20 matches will also be played in Lahore.

ISLAMABAD: The South African cricket team will arrive in Pakistan on January 16 via a foreign airline with 27 people including the team's management expected to tour the country.

In this regard, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a notification, according to which, the South African cricket team has been granted permission to come through Britain.

Read more: South Africa to tour Pakistan after 14 years, confirms PCB

As per the details from the aviation authority, the team will be tested for coronavirus on arrival in Pakistan and then kept under quarantine.

The first Test between Pakistan and South Africa will be played on January 26 in Karachi.

The second Test between the two teams will start from February 4 in Rawalpindi.

Three T20 matches between the two sides are also scheduled in Lahore.

