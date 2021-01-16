Welcome to Pakistan: Twitterati overjoyed at South African team's arrival





Pakistani cricket fans take to Twitter to welcome South Africa.



Welcome to Pakistan starts trending upon arrival of South African team.

Proteas are returning to Pakistan after 14 years.

The South African cricket squad landed in Pakistan on Saturday for their first tour to the country after a 14-year break.

The last time the Proteas had played in Pakistan was in 2007.

The team, led by Quinton de Kock, had reached Karachi via a chartered flight and will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival.



The South African side will take on Pakistan in two Tests and three T20Is from January 26.



Following the arrival of the team in Pakistan, the cricket-starved fans took to Twitter to express their happiness in seeing a major side coming to the country.

The trend #WelcometoPakistan started trending minutes after the touchdown.

Here's a look at what the Pakistani Twitter users have been saying:



