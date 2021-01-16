Welcome to Pakistan: Twitterati overjoyed at South African team's arrival

Saturday Jan 16, 2021
The South African cricket squad landed in Pakistan on Saturday for their first tour to the country after a 14-year break.
The last time the Proteas had played in Pakistan was in 2007.
The team, led by Quinton de Kock, had reached Karachi via a chartered flight and will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival.
The South African side will take on Pakistan in two Tests and three T20Is from January 26.
Following the arrival of the team in Pakistan, the cricket-starved fans took to Twitter to express their happiness in seeing a major side coming to the country.
The trend #WelcometoPakistan started trending minutes after the touchdown.
