Saturday Jan 16 2021
Web Desk

Welcome to Pakistan: Twitterati overjoyed at South African team's arrival

Web Desk

Saturday Jan 16, 2021


  • Pakistani cricket fans take to Twitter to welcome South Africa.
  • Welcome to Pakistan starts trending upon arrival of South African team.
  • Proteas are returning to Pakistan after 14 years.

 The South African cricket squad landed in Pakistan on Saturday for their first tour to the country after a 14-year break.

The last time the Proteas had played in Pakistan was in 2007.

The team, led by Quinton de Kock, had reached Karachi via a chartered flight and will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival.

The South African side will take on Pakistan in two Tests and three T20Is from January 26.

Read more: South African team arrives in Pakistan after 14 years

Following the arrival of the team in Pakistan, the cricket-starved fans took to Twitter to express their happiness in seeing a major side coming to the country.

The trend #WelcometoPakistan started trending minutes after the touchdown.

Here's a look at what the Pakistani Twitter users have been saying: 


