Pak vs SA: Not knowing country conditions biggest challenge: Quinton de Kock

South Africa Cricket skipper Quinton de Kock. Photo: Reuters/Andrew Boyers

KARACHI: South Africa’s captain Quinton de Kock has revealed that the biggest challenge for his side during the Pakistan tour would be the "unknowingness of conditions in the country."

Talking to journalists via an online conference during his first interaction with media since his arrival, the South African captain also said that additional spinners in the Pakistan squad "gives him the sense of how wickets are going to be in Test series."

“Pakistan team is going to be tough. I think playing most of the teams under the home conditions is always tough,” he said.

“I think our biggest challenge is the conditions that we could face, you know, the unknowingness of the things that we're going to have to deal with," he said.

"I think when you go to places like Australia, India, or wherever you go, you kind of know what you're going to get. I think the unknowingness of the things that are happening, that's a big part,” de Kock highlighted.

The South African captain added that the Pakistan team he would be facing this month would be very different from the Pakistan team that played New Zealand.

He added that the return of Babar Azam will further strengthen Pakistan’s squad who is already very good at home conditions.

“To be honest, I've been playing in New Zealand before and it's difficult to bat there. I think just knowing that one of their main players is also coming back (Babar Azam). So that's definitely going to be a much, much different team, I think they're going be a very competitive side when they get back in their home conditions,” he said of the challenge Pakistan could pose for South Africa team despite their poor performance in New Zealand.

Replying to a question, Quinton de Kock said that Pakistan picking extra spinners in the 20-member squad indicates "what and how wickets are going to be during the two-Test series."

“So, we just got to make sure we prepare well, and when we get out there, we'll just deal with what we have to deal with,” he said.

Pakistani selectors had named rookies Sajid Khan and Nauman Ali along with Yasir Shah in the initial squad for the two-match test series against South Africa.

The South African captain also praised the security arrangements in Pakistan saying that players are satisfied and feel secure.



