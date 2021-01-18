PS-52: PPP's Ameer Ali Shah leads against GDA's Arbab Ghulam Rahim in Umerkot by-polls

Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 18 2021
UMERKOT: PPP candidate Ameer Ali Shah is leading the by-polls in PS-52 (Umerkot-II), Geo News reported on Monday.

Unofficial results coming out of 104 polling stations show Shah leading with over 47,000 votes against GDA's Arbab Ghulam Rahim - who has bagged nearly 22,000 votes.

The provincial assembly seat fell vacant after PPP leader Syed Ali Mardan Shah died of a cardiac arrest on January 19, 2019. The Election Commission of Pakistan had announced a by-polls schedule for the seat but it had to be postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Although there are 12 candidates contesting the Umerkot seat, fierce competition is expected between the PPP and GDA.

The commission said a total of 153,935 voters, 83,127 males and 70,808 females, are registered to cast votes across 128 polling stations. 

More to follow...

