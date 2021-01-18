Here's how to use Telegram app if you run out of battery

The Telegram messaging app logo is seen on a website. — Reuters/File

As digital media users move away from WhatsApp, messaging app Telegram is stepping up as an alternate by offering new features.

Running out of battery in the middle of writing a super long text is probably everyone's worst nightmare. But Telegram has got a solution for it.

Through "Cloud Drafts" users can start writing a message on one device and send it from another. "All progress saves and syncs across your devices so you can finish typing – even if your phone runs out of battery," the messaging app said.

