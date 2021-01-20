Bilquis Edhi shortlisted for ‘Person of Decade’ award

Renowned philanthropist and humanitarian Bilquis Edhi received the 1986 Ramon Magsaysay Award for Public Service. Photo Courtesy: Geo News/File

‘Impact Hallmarks’ has shortlisted renowned philanthropist and humanitarian Bilquis Edhi among the top 20 persons.



Bilquis has been shortlisted for the prestigious title ‘Person of the Decade’.

She is the most active philanthropist in Pakistan, being the head of the Bilquis Edhi Foundation.



LAHORE: An international organisation ‘Impact Hallmarks’ has shortlisted renowned philanthropist and humanitarian Bilquis Edhi among the top 20 persons, objects, and works, having far-extending impacts in diverse fields and extents of human accomplishments.

According to a statement, issued by the Edhi Foundation Pakistan and SAARC-ASEAN Post-Doctoral Academia Directorate, an online opinion poll for a global audience is being carried out currently to vote for the “Person of Decade”, based upon the impact value the person holds.



She has been shortlisted for the prestigious title ‘Person of the Decade’, while Prof Yanghee Lee also appears to be another main contestant for highlighting the issue of the Rohingyas.

Read more: Land mafia illegally occupying Edhi welfare centres, says Bilquis

Bilquis is the most active philanthropist in Pakistan, being the head of the Bilquis Edhi Foundation.

She received the 1986 Ramon Magsaysay Award for Public Service. The charity, she runs, has saved over 42,000 unwanted babies so far.

In acknowledgment of her philanthropic projects, Bilquis was awarded the prestigious 'Hilal-e-Imtiaz' and was the recipient of several other awards.

Those concerned may vote for Bilquis Edhi and Pakistani contributions by visiting the website www.impacthallmarks.org.