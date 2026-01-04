'Convicted individuals' entered Punjab Assembly with KP CM

KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi addresses lawyers at High Court building in Lahore, Saturday, December 27, 2025. — PPI

An inquiry report into unrest during Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Sohail Afridi's visit to the Punjab Assembly has found that unrelated and convicted individuals entered the premises alongside him, sources said on Sunday.

The report was prepared by an investigative committee after disturbances during the visit, with statements of assembly employees and eyewitnesses formally recorded, Punjab Assembly Secretariat sources said.

The PTI-backed KP CM had arrived in Lahore on December 26, 2025, for a three-day visit to partake in political activities, including a visit to the Punjab Assembly.

However, his visit to the provincial legislature's building was marred by altercations between members of his delegation and the security officials.

According to the report’s findings, assembly staff asked accompanying individuals to cooperate and verify their identities during CM Afridi's visit, but security personnel were pushed during the process.

The investigation further stated that those involved in the commotion have been identified through video footage.

The sources said the inquiry report, along with supporting documents and evidence, will be sent to the Punjab Inspector General (IG).

The committee will also recommend legal action against those found involved in the disturbance.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan had earlier recommended legal action against those involved in the chaos.

Citing the findings of a committee by him, the speaker said that people were brought into the Punjab Assembly whose names were not included in the approved visitors' list.

For his part, the KP chief minister voiced serious concern over the chaos and lodged a protest with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz over the alleged ill-treatment.

In a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on December 29, 2025, Afridi said: "I write to you with deep concern and strong exception to the manner in which my recent visit to the Province of Punjab was handled, and the events that deliberately unfolded during and after the visit."

The KP CM alleged that the sequence of actions witnessed was neither accidental nor administrative in nature, saying such conduct was incompatible with the dignity of constitutional office and the spirit of inter-provincial respect.