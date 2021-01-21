Pakistan to get first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine by Jan 31: Qureshi

FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi says "Pakistan held fruitful talks with China with regard to obtaining the coronavirus vaccine"

Qureshi praises NCOC for doing a "great job during the pandemic", lauds COVID-19 patients for courage

Adds that China promised to send Pakistan 500,000 doses "in good faith"

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is expected to receive the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine from China by January 31, 2021, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Thursday.

"Pakistan held fruitful talks with China with regard to obtaining the coronavirus vaccine," Shah Mehmood Qureshi told a media briefing here in the federal capital, praising the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) for doing a "great job during the pandemic".

"China has promised to send Pakistan 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in good faith," he said, adding that Beijing would send more of it by February 2021.

The foreign minister lauded the COVID-19 patients for their courage in the fight against the deadly virus. "Pakistan successfully fought the coronavirus [pandemic]," he added.

