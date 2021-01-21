Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan to get first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine by Jan 31: Qureshi

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 21, 2021

  • FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi says "Pakistan held fruitful talks with China with regard to obtaining the coronavirus vaccine"
  • Qureshi praises NCOC for doing a "great job during the pandemic", lauds COVID-19 patients for courage
  • Adds that China promised to send Pakistan 500,000 doses "in good faith"

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is expected to receive the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine from China by January 31, 2021, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Thursday.

"Pakistan held fruitful talks with China with regard to obtaining the coronavirus vaccine," Shah Mehmood Qureshi told a media briefing here in the federal capital, praising the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) for doing a "great job during the pandemic".

"China has promised to send Pakistan 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in good faith," he said, adding that Beijing would send more of it by February 2021.

The foreign minister lauded the COVID-19 patients for their courage in the fight against the deadly virus. "Pakistan successfully fought the coronavirus [pandemic]," he added.

More to follow...

More From Pakistan:

Traffic plan issued for anti-Israel rally, Pakistan cricket team practice in Karachi

Traffic plan issued for anti-Israel rally, Pakistan cricket team practice in Karachi
KP bill proposes releasing audio recordings of sexual offender being put to death

KP bill proposes releasing audio recordings of sexual offender being put to death
Public holiday on Feb 5 on account of Kashmir Day

Public holiday on Feb 5 on account of Kashmir Day
#BoycottCannoli trends on Twitter as Islamabad cafe owners slammed for mocking staffer's English

#BoycottCannoli trends on Twitter as Islamabad cafe owners slammed for mocking staffer's English
Government increases profit rates on National Saving Schemes certificates

Government increases profit rates on National Saving Schemes certificates
One killed, three injured by police officers in Faisalabad

One killed, three injured by police officers in Faisalabad
NAB closes two inquiries against Chaudhry brothers pending for last 20 years

NAB closes two inquiries against Chaudhry brothers pending for last 20 years
Pakistani firm willing to provide Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at $6-7 if govt buys in bulk

Pakistani firm willing to provide Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at $6-7 if govt buys in bulk
Dense fog engulfs Karachi, Lahore amid cold and dry weather

Dense fog engulfs Karachi, Lahore amid cold and dry weather
Pakistan starts 3G, 4G internet in South Waziristan

Pakistan starts 3G, 4G internet in South Waziristan

Faisal Vawda case: ECP says to decide cases on merit no matter 'how big someone is'

Faisal Vawda case: ECP says to decide cases on merit no matter 'how big someone is'
Gen Bajwa visits Sialkot garrison, lauds officers' 'devotion to defend' Pakistan

Gen Bajwa visits Sialkot garrison, lauds officers' 'devotion to defend' Pakistan

Latest

view all