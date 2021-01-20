Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Jan 20 2021
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Joe Biden takes oath as president of the United States

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 20, 2021

Joe Biden was sworn in finally, after a long drawn-out election race, on Wednesday, as the 46th president of the United States.

His swearing in involved keeping his right hand on the Bible, and stating: "I, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr, do solemnly swear, that I will faithfully execute, the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend, the Constitution of the United States. So help me God."

The presidential oath was administered by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts as teary-eyed First Lady Jill Biden looked on.


